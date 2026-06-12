Huebner holds off charge by Ormond in AJGA Wyndham at Sedgefield

Jackson Ormond of Webster, New York, had a very good week in North Carolina, earning a spot in the U.S. Open with 12-under-par for 36 holes at Gastonia Country Club on Monday then taking the first-round lead at the AJGA Wyndham Invitational with 64 at Sedgefield Country Club.

But he had one mediocre round, a 72 Wednesday in the second round at Sedgefield.

Ormond’s form returned Thursday, shooting a tournament-best 63 at Sedgefield. Yet it wasn’t enough to overcome a six-shot deficit to Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Huebner shot 68 Thursday to add to two rounds of 65 for a 12-under 198 total. Ormond, who will play at the University of Florida in the fall, tied for second with Mingbo Jiang of China, who shot 66 in the final round.