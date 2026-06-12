Friday, June 12, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsHuebner holds off charge by Ormond in AJGA Wyndham at Sedgefield
Featured NewsJunior Golf

Huebner holds off charge by Ormond in AJGA Wyndham at Sedgefield

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
9
Jackson Ormond shot low round of the day twice in the AJGA Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Jackson Ormond of Webster, New York, had a very good week in North Carolina, earning a spot in the U.S. Open with 12-under-par for 36 holes at Gastonia Country Club on Monday then taking the first-round lead at the AJGA Wyndham Invitational with 64 at Sedgefield Country Club.

But he had one mediocre round, a 72 Wednesday in the second round at Sedgefield.

Ormond’s form returned Thursday, shooting a tournament-best 63 at Sedgefield. Yet it wasn’t enough to overcome a six-shot deficit to Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Huebner shot 68 Thursday to add to two rounds of 65 for a 12-under 198 total. Ormond, who will play at the University of Florida in the fall, tied for second with Mingbo Jiang of China, who shot 66 in the final round.

Previous article
Ormond follows up Open qualifying by taking AJGA lead at Sedgefield
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine