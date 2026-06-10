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Ormond follows up Open qualifying by taking AJGA lead at Sedgefield

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Jackson Ormond qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday and took the lead in the Wyndham Invitational on Tuesday.

Jackson Ormond of Webster, New York, shot 6-under-par 64 Tuesday at Sedgefield Country Club to take the first-round lead in the AJGA Wyndham Invitational.

Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie, Florida, shot 65 for second with four players tied at 67. Twelve of the 73 players in the field broke par on the 6,900-yard course.

Ormond, an 18-year-old University of Florida signing, qualified for the upcoming U.S. Open on Monday with a 12-under total in a 36-hole sectional qualifier at Gastonia Country Club.

Grayson Baucom of Hickory posted 71, the top score by a North Carolina player. The second round of the 54-hole tournament begins around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

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AJGA Wyndham Invitational begins Tuesday
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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