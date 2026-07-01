Ketchum shoots 63 to earn spot in U.S. Women’s Amateur

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem shot 7-under-par 63 Tuesday at Old Town Club to win medalist honors as well as a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Ketchum, a recent Wake Forest graduate, made eight birdies and one bogey on a 6,182-yard layout that serves as Wake’s home course. Former teammate Sarah Lydic shot 69 to qualify after claiming one of two spots in a three-player playoff.

Carolina Wynns of Lillington, who will be a freshman at Cape Fear Christian Academy in the fall, earned the other qualifying spot. The Women’s Amateur is Aug. 4-9 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee, near Chattanooga.