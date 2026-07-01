Wednesday, July 1, 2026
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfKetchum shoots 63 to earn spot in U.S. Women's Amateur
College GolfFeatured News

Ketchum shoots 63 to earn spot in U.S. Women’s Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
17
Morgan Ketchum shot 63 at Old Town Club.

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem shot 7-under-par 63 Tuesday at Old Town Club to win medalist honors as well as a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Ketchum, a recent Wake Forest graduate, made eight birdies and one bogey on a 6,182-yard layout that serves as Wake’s home course. Former teammate Sarah Lydic shot 69 to qualify after claiming one of two spots in a three-player playoff.

Carolina Wynns of Lillington, who will be a freshman at Cape Fear Christian Academy in the fall, earned the other qualifying spot. The Women’s Amateur is Aug. 4-9 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee, near Chattanooga.

Previous article
Where I played this week: Greensboro National offers interesting layout, good conditions
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine