Monday, July 6, 2026
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfUNC player loses tight title match at North-South Amateur
College GolfFeatured NewsTournament News

UNC player loses tight title match at North-South Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
42
Keaton Vo dropped the title match at the North-South Amateur.

Keaton Vo won four straight matches by one hole at the North and South Amateur.

But it takes five victories to win the championship. And Vo lost the fifth to Joshua Bai — by one hole.

Bai, a University of Florida golfer from New Zealand, rallied from a three-hole deficit Saturday afternoon on the back nine at Pinehurst No. 2 to beat Vo, 1-up.

Bai took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 17. At 18, he punched his approach from pine straw through a small opening in the trees right of the fairway onto the green and closed out the match.

Vo, an Austin, Texas, native who played two years at Texas before finishing his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, made a brave run after earning one of the two final spots in the 32-player match-play bracket in a six-player playoff.

On Saturday morning, Vo slipped past Ayden Fynaut of Fresno, California, an incoming freshman at Pepperdine, in 19 holes in the semifinals.

Previous article
Ketchum shoots 63 to earn spot in U.S. Women’s Amateur
Next article
Ole Miss golfer wins North-South Women’s Amateur
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine