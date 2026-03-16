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Wake golfer wins Players with birdie on iconic hole

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Cameron Young came from behind to win the Players Championship.

Cameron Young claimed the biggest victory of his career Sunday at the Players Championship.

The 28-year-old Wake Forest graduate shot 4-under-par 68, including a winning birdie on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass to beat Matt Fitzpatrick by one stroke. Young finished at 13-under 275.

Young, whose victory last August at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club was his first on the PGA Tour, earned $4.5 million for the triumph.

With the pin on the right side of the island green near the water on the 137-yard, par-3 17th hole, Young hit his approach to 8 feet and rolled in the putt.

Fitzpatrick, who shot himself into contention with 68, dropped out of a tie for the lead at 18 after missing the fairway, punching out into the fairway, and eventually missing an 8-footer for par.

Young took advantage of collapses by Scandanavians Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Havland and Michael Thorbjornsen, who seemed to be in control early in the round. Aberg led by three strokes after the third round.

But Aberg shot 76, Hovland 74 and Thorbjornsen 77.

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John Brasier
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