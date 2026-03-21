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HomeFeatured NewsJamestown golfer makes 'Shot of the Day' on PGA Tour
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Jamestown golfer makes ‘Shot of the Day’ on PGA Tour

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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A Triad golfer fired the “Shot of the Day” in Friday’s second round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Featured on the Tour’s website, Alex Smalley holed a 102-yard shot for an eagle at the par-5 14th on his way to shooting 2-under-par 69 and joining a tie for fifth at 5-under-par 137, four strokes behind leader Sungjae Im.

The 29-year-old Smalley, who played collegiate golf at Duke, lives in Jamestown and plays out of Sedgefield Country Club.

Smalley is off to a strong start in 2026 with two top 25 finishes while making six of seven cuts.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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