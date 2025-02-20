Howerton finishes sixth in HPU victory

Former Reagan High standout Anna Howerton tied for sixth place while playing for High Point University this week at the Rivertowne Invitational outside Charleston, South Carolina.

Howerton shot rounds of 74, 73 and 72 to finish at 3-over-par 219 at Rivertowne Country Club. Ella Perna of HPU shot 216 for finish second for the Panthers, who won the 14-team tournament at 26-over 890, two shots better than Marshall. Elon finished third at 894 and North Carolina A&T was 12th at 941.

In the season opener, Howerton, the 2024 Big South Conference Player of the Year, was 3-0 as High Point won the Oyster Shuck Match Play at Charleston Municipal Golf Course.