McConnell adds 17th golf property

The owner of three prestigious Triad golf clubs has added a South Carolina course to its holdings.

McConnell Golf, owner of Sedgefield Country Club, The Cardinal by Pete Dye and Old North State Club in the Triad, has purchased the 27-hole Cobblestone Park Golf Club near Columbia, sources with McConnell confirmed Friday to Triad Golf Magazine.

McConnell has renamed the Blythewood property as Cobblestone Golf Club and created a new club logo. Headquartered in Raleigh, McConnell now has 17 properties, including 15 in the Carolinas.

Originally opened for University of South Carolina supporters as University Club in the 1990s, the hilly Cobblestone layout was designed by P.B. Dye inside a gated community.

The clubhouse includes guests a large pro shop and Alexander’s Restaurant. The club also has practice centers, including a driving range, chipping area, and putting greens.

Other facilities include a swimming pool, seven tennis courts, pickleball courts, and a fitness center with a basketball court,.