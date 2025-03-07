Saturday, March 8, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCoursesMcConnell adds 17th golf property
CoursesFeatured News

McConnell adds 17th golf property

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
29
The club was originally built for University of South Carolina supporters.

The owner of three prestigious Triad golf clubs has added a South Carolina course to its holdings.

McConnell Golf, owner of Sedgefield Country Club, The Cardinal by Pete Dye and Old North State Club in the Triad, has purchased the 27-hole Cobblestone Park Golf Club near Columbia, sources with McConnell confirmed Friday to Triad Golf Magazine.

McConnell has renamed the Blythewood property as Cobblestone Golf Club and created a new club logo. Headquartered in Raleigh, McConnell now has 17 properties, including 15 in the Carolinas.

Originally opened for University of South Carolina supporters as University Club in the 1990s, the hilly Cobblestone layout was designed by P.B. Dye inside a gated community.

The clubhouse includes guests a large pro shop and Alexander’s Restaurant. The club also has practice centers, including a driving range, chipping area, and putting greens.

Other facilities include a swimming pool, seven tennis courts, pickleball courts, and a fitness center with a basketball court,.

Previous article
UNC Greensboro’s Hernandez makes respectable showing at PGA Tour event
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine