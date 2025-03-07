UNC Greensboro’s Hernandez makes respectable showing at PGA Tour event

Kelvin Hernandez, playing in his second consecutive Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour, shot another 72 Friday to finish at even-par 144 after the first two rounds, missing the cut.

The UNC Greensboro sophomore, who last year become the first Spartan player to play in the NCAA Championship, had earned a spot in the field through a local qualifying event over his winter break.

Despite the solid performance, Hernandez was five shots from making the cut. He also missed the cut in 2024.

The second-leader is Rasmus-Neergaard Peterson at 15-under with rounds of 64 and 65. The $4-million tournament is taking place while the Tour’s top players compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.