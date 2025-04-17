Triad trio in top 20 entering final round of ACC Championship at Sedgefield

Wake Forest’s Macy Pate and Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum, former teammates at Reagan High, are tied for 13th entering the final round of the ACC Women’s Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Pate shot 71 and 75 Wednesday while Ketchum shot 72 and 74 to join three other players at 2-over-par 146, 12 shots behind the leader, Andrea Revuelta of Stanford, at 10-under. Florida State’s Lottie Woad is one stroke behind at with teammate Mirabel Ting at 8-under.

Virginia Tech’s Emily Mathews, a Mebane native, shot 76 and 71 to tie for 18th, one shot behind Pate and Ketchum.

Stanford and FSU are running away from the field in the team race. Stanford is at 15-under 561 and FSU is three behind. Virginia is third at 575. Wake and North Carolina are tied for fourth at 583.

Wake senior standout Maria Lopez-Chacarra, who made the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, struggled to 148.