Wednesday, April 30, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfVirginia rallies to beat UNC in ACC men's final
College GolfUncategorized

Virginia rallies to beat UNC in ACC men’s final

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
21
David Ford won his match for the Tar Heels.

Virginia rallied down the stretch to beat North Carolina 3-2 Monday afternoon to win the ACC Match Play Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Virginia’s Bryan Lee rallied from a two-hole deficit to win four of the last five holes and beat Maxwell Ford in the deciding match. David Ford and Grant Roscich won their matches for the Tar Heels.

Sihan Sandhu and Keaton Vo lost their matches for UNC, which also finished second to Virginia in the 54-hole stroke play competition.

Previous article
Mebane’s Mathews places fifth in ACC stroke play; UNC plays for match play title
Next article
Triad Amateur is now accepting registrations
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine