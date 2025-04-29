Virginia rallies to beat UNC in ACC men’s final

Virginia rallied down the stretch to beat North Carolina 3-2 Monday afternoon to win the ACC Match Play Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Virginia’s Bryan Lee rallied from a two-hole deficit to win four of the last five holes and beat Maxwell Ford in the deciding match. David Ford and Grant Roscich won their matches for the Tar Heels.

Sihan Sandhu and Keaton Vo lost their matches for UNC, which also finished second to Virginia in the 54-hole stroke play competition.