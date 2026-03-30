Myrtle Beach title sponsor adds $250,000 flight credit to winner’s purse

The young ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic has found a way to boost the first prize of one of the PGA Tour’s smallest winning purses.

In addition to a $720,000 cash prize for winning the May 7-10 tournament, the Myrtle Beach champion will receive a $250,000 flight credit from the title sponsor. Players who make the cut will receive a five-hour flight credit.

The announcement was made Monday at the tournament Media Day.

The tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach is opposite a Tour signature event, the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. Though the top 72 players are in Charlotte, the first two Myrtle Beach events have been won by rising stars Chris Gotterup and Ryan Fox.

A pro-am held on May 6 will include actors Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell. The Beach Boys will perform near the clubhouse after the second round. A local cover band will play Saturday night.