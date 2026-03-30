HPU women take fourth at Georgia

High Point University finished fourth in a 16-team field at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem and Makayla Grubb tied for 16th to lead HPU in the 54-hole tournament at 6-over-par 222. The Wildcats, who led after the first round, finished with 22-over 886, 11 behind first-place Georgia.

Rutgers was second and Indiana was third. Florida Golf Coast was fifth, Alabama was sixth and Penn State placed seventh.

Tiffany Beth of Georgia was medalist at 10-under 206. Leah Edwards of Greensboro, playing as an individual for Western Kentucky, posted 229.