Where I played this week: Bryan Park Champions

(This is the first of a new weekly feature on TriadGolf.com. Each weekend, editor/publisher John Brasier will share his experience that week playing at a Triad course open to the public.)

If you play golf and live in the Triad, you’ve almost certainly played the Champions Course at Bryan Park. The Rees Jones design, host of the 2010 U.S. Public Links Championship is one of the elite public courses in the region, and quite possibly, the best value I’ve found in the entire state.

But last summer when I last played Champions, there was some maintenance underway. So, this past week was a good opportunity to check out the progress.

The timing wasn’t perfect. The Bermuda greens had not totally recovered from aeration and the fairways were in transition, most areas offering tight lies and a mixture of dormant grass with new Bermuda only starting to grow in.

Still, it was a good experience. The back nine, which stretches along Lake Townsend is beautiful and challenging.

Some good news at No. 11, one of memorable holes along the lake, there’s new healthy grass on the small hillside where many players aim off the tee to cut distance on the sharp dogleg right peninsula.

You’ll also notice a few dozen stumps where trees have been taken out left of the 11th tee. Renovated bunkers with bright white sand also added beauty and playability to the hole. I do hate the curbed cart path that forces players to walk 70 yards with multiple clubs to get to their ball.

Several trees were recently cleared near the 11th tee at Bryan Park Champions.

I don’t know why, but I normally play the back nine well. This week, my highlights were solid approaches into the wind to make easy two-putt pars at Nos. 12 and 14, which measured 175 yards and 190 yards, into a two-club breeze.

As much as I love most of the back nine, I hate the tricky, par-5 15th, which requires a tight drive into the wind over a sliver of the lake with no easy second shot options and limited good looks at a hilltop green hidden by trees for the first two shots.

After pitching out from the left woods, I hit a 3-wood over more water that rolled through the green, leading to an eventual 7.

For those that haven’t played Champions, it’s a great test of golf if maybe a little too difficult for beginners. My early weekday afternoon round took 3 hours, 30 minutes. I wouldn’t depend on that pace in the mornings or weekends.

As a senior, my cost was $45 for greens fee and cart. Greensboro residents also get a few dollars off. The highest price on weekdays is $63 Monday through Friday and $74 on weekends.

The superior practice facilities, including 20 new covered bays with Toptracer technology, are the best among area public courses.

In a few weeks, the greens should be smooth and fairways lush with green Bermuda. For good public players, Champions merits a spot in your regular rotation. If it’s booked up, the sister Players Course, is a solid alternative.