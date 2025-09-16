New Triad par-3 course targets fall opening

Old Field, a six-hole, public par-3 course is expected to open this fall, adjacent to Colin Creek Golf Club in Mocksville.

Matt Tullos is transforming the former Colin Creek driving range with the help of Stephen Edwards of Winston-Salem.

Edwards said he thought a soft opening in October was possible.

The architectural firm of Smyers, Craig and Coyne designed the course, with construction from Landscapes Unlimited. Edwards said Landscapes Unlimited, a giant national firm, provided its services at a significant discount while it had crew in the area for other projects.

Old Field will have greens similar to those on regulation courses. Some of the walks from tee to green will be surrounded by high vegetation mimicking links-style layouts.

Some unique features include a double green for Nos. 2 and 4 and a deep bunker expected to draw attention. Hole lengths will range from 68 yards to 149 yards with 631 total yardage.

Lights from the Hickory Hill driving range remain on the property. The facility will include a “Himalayan-style” putting course and a practice area. Future plans at Old Field are expected to include building a pro shop/snack bar.

At first, Old Field will be run out of the Colin Creek pro shop.

Edwards said it had yet to be determined whether the lights from the former driving range would be used.

Though he wouldn’t reveal the cost or budget for Old Field, Edwards said they would be modest. The entire course will be planted in Tahoma 31, a durable Bermuda often used as fringe on top courses. The greens are simple “push-up” style.

Sodding and sprigging were finished in July.

“We’re trying to build something affordable on the front end, so there’s not a lot of pressure to make money at the beginning,” said Edwards. “We want it to be well maintained but community oriented.”

Edwards said Old Field will have modest membership options for the range and practice area.

Edwards is founder and president of Twilight Golf, an organization with about 200 of its more than 300 members in the Triad. Other members hold events in the Triangle and Charlotte area.

The group, a Carolinas Golf Association affiliate offering USGA handicaps, holds weekly golf events during the summer and other events throughout the year. Membership is $55 per year with some of the money going to the First Tee.