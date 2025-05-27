Wake falters in final round after winning playoff to make cut

Wake Forest failed to move up in the standings in the final round of stroke play and finished 15th Monday in the NCAA Championship at Omni LaCosta Resort’s North Course.

Wake shot 14-over-par as a team Monday — its highest score of the tournament — after earning the 15th and final spot for the fourth round in a playoff with Georgia Tech early in the morning at the Carlsbad, California, course.

The long day may have had an effect on the Demon Deacons, whose four-player team score Monday was 10 strokes more than any of the other 14 teams. Wake finished at 31-over 319 for 72 holes. Arizona State was the low team at 14-under 274.

Tom Haberer shot 72 and Jakob Melin posted a respectable 73. Scotty Kennon shot 77, Marshall Meisel posted 80 and Kyle Haas carded 84.

Melin and Meisel, who led the team in the individual standings, tied for 38th for the tournament at 4-over 292. The top eight teams advanced to match play.

In the match play quarterfinals Tuesday, Arizona State will play Ole Miss, Auburn plays Virginia, Florida takes on Texas and Oklahoma squares off with Oklahoma State. The championship match is Wednesday.