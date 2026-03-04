Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Pate posts top 10 finish in strong field at Long Cove

By John Brasier
Macy Pate made a strong performance for Wake Forest at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island.

Macy Pate tied for ninth in a power-packed field at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Wednesday at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island.

The Wake Forest golfer and Winston-Salem resident, shot steady rounds of 72, 72 and 70 to finish at 1-over 214, eight shots behind medalist Farah O’Keefe of team champion Texas.

The Longhorns shot 2-over as a team for the 54-hole tournament to edge Florida State by two strokes on the tough Pete Dye design. The tournament included 11 top 25 teams in the 17-team field.

Morgan Ketchum of Wake Forest, a teammate of Pate at Reagan High, finished at 8-over in a tie for 41st. Wake tied for sixth with LSU, 17 strokes behind the Longhorns.

Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte, playing for Vanderbilt, had the most roller-coaster performance, firing 3-under 68 Tuesday between two rounds of 85 for 25-over.

