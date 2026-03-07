Saturday, March 7, 2026
Warm temperatures lead to early mountain course openings

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Due to warm temperatures, Olde Beau had a "soft opening" beginning this weekend.

The recent warm weather has made it possible to play mountain golf a little early this year.

Olde Beau Resort in Roaring Gap began a “soft opening” Friday thanks to the unseasonably warm early March temperatures.

Mountain Aire Golf Club in West Jefferson, which has opened its doors during its offseason when conditions are favorable, is also open for public play this weekend.

Boone Golf Club, perhaps the busiest public course in the High Country, has yet to open. Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland, another popular course, has set April 7 as opening day.

Traditionally, many of the exclusive private courses in Avery County open for the spring on the first weekend of May. Roaring Gap Club and High Meadows, private clubs in Roaring Gap, have yet to open for the upcoming season.

