UNCG women win in Puerto Rico

The UNC Greensboro women won the 13-team Puerto Rico Shootout by five strokes over James Madison at Palmas Del Mar Country Club in Humacao when Thursday’s final round was canceled by poor weather.

The Spartans shot 2-over 574 for 36 holes. Lulu Leetham led UNCG with a 4-under-par 140 total, good for a second-place tie with Anna Dawson of Little Rock, one stroke behind Hannah Rabb of James Madison.

Boston College finished third, Southern Mississippi placed fourth and Florida Gulf Coast placed fifth. The tournament host was Ball State.

Leetham, a freshman from Brackley, England, now has four straight top-30 finishes. Teammate Kasey McIlvaine tied for 10th at 146, with Elle Burnette tying for 19th at 148, Eva Romfo tying for 26th at 149 and Sophie Lauture posting 152.



