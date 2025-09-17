Pate wins medalist honors at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Former Reagan High standout Macy Pate shot 3-under-par 67 in Tuesday’s final round for a four-stroke victory over Wake Forest teammate Chloe Kovelesky at the 54-hole stroke play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Shoreacres outside Chicago. Wake’s Morgan Ketchum, who played with Pate at Reagan High, fired 69 in the final round and rose to 13th place at 215.

Wake Forest’s 2-under 838 defeated Stanford by five shots in the standings of the six-team women’s tournament capped by team matches. Oregon was third, followed by Texas, South Carolina and Northwestern. The team competition will be held Wednesday.

Pate made the clinching putt when Wake Forest won the 2023 Stephens Cup.