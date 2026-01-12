Triad course makes Golfweek best U.S. residential list

A Triad golf course made the Golfweek list of the top 200 residential golf courses in the United States.

Old North State Club, a Tom Fazio design on Badin Lake in Montgomery County owned by McConnell Golf of Raleigh, tied for No. 115 on the list released last week.

Old North State has served as host to several major regional tournaments and was the longtime site of the ACC Men’s Golf Championship.The remote course, opened in 1991, is best known for its spectacular finish on the shores on the lake.

Treyburn Country Club in Durham, another Fazio design owned and operated by McConnell, tied for No. 126 on the list. McConnell’s Triad properties include Sedgefield Country Club and The Cardinal by Pete Dye.

The par-3 eighth is one of the top holes at Woodlake.

Greensboro architect Kris Spence had two North Carolina courses on the list — Woodlake Country Club in Vass at 162 and Lake Toxaway Country Club at 165.

The Carolinas dominated the list with 33 courses, including No. 1 Wade Hampton Golf Club, a Fazio design in Cashiers.