UNC Greensboro took the lead Sunday after the first round of the 54-hole Southern Conference men’s tournament at The Oconee Course in Greensboro, Georgia.

Jake Lewis shot 4-under-par 68, two shots off the lead, for the Spartans, whose five players each shot 70 or better. Colin Dutton shot 69 and Kelvin Hernandez, Jack Marcotte and BJ Boyce shot 70. At 11-under 277, UNCG leads East Tennessee State by three shots. Chattanooga is in third place, eight behind.