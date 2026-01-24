Pinehurst trio to be inducted to Carolinas Hall of Fame

The Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame will induct three Pinehurst-area legends at 2026 Carolinas Golf Night on Feb. 14 at Pinehurst Resort.

Longtime Carolinas Golf Association executive director Jack Nance (pictured), a former Wake Forest golfer, will join Pinehurst Resort owners and operators Robert Dedman and Robert Dedman Jr.

Nance, who worked for the CGA from the early 1980s until retirement in January 2025, led the CGA as it expanded its membership, enhanced agronomic and handicapping services and elevated the quality of its championships. Formerly in nearby West End, the CGA headquarters are now in Pinehurst.

Nance’s vision was instrumental in constructing the Carolinas Golf House and strengthening relationships throughout the golf community.

Nance officiated at more than 30 USGA championships, served as President of the International Association of Golf Administrators, and supported endless initiatives to advance women’s, junior, and adaptive golf. His colleagues and peers described him as a mentor, ambassador and steady force who elevated every person and program he touched.

Dedman, a popular director of golf at Pinehurst, acquired the resort in 1984 and steered it from decline to attracting the 1999 U.S. Open to Pinehurst’s No. 2 course.

Under Dedman Jr., Pinehurst has hosted an extraordinary slate of championships, including the 2005 U.S. Open, the unprecedented back-to-back 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, and the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

Pinehurst No. 2 was designated the USGA’s first U.S. Open Anchor Site under his leadership, securing future championships in 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047. Dedman Jr.’s strategic acquisitions, such as Pinehurst No. 9, and his ongoing reinvestment in resort infrastructure, have ensured Pinehurst retains its global prominence. His approach to ownership has preserved Pinehurst’s heritage while preparing it for generations to come.