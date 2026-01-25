Zalatoris makes fabulous finish to join Smalley in PGA Tour final round

Will Zalatoris made the cut Saturday in his first PGA Tour event of the year in dramatic fashion.

The former Wake Forest star birdied his final two holes in the American Express tournament at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in LaQuinta, California, to shoot 2-under-par 70.

Needing birdie on his final hole, the long par-4 ninth, the 29-year-old Zalatoris ripped a 317-yard drive, followed by a 149-yard approach to within 18 inches for the tap-in birdie to advance to Sunday’s final round at 11-under 205.

At the par-5 eighth, Zalatoris had kept his hopes alive by making a two-putt birdie from 73 feet.

Zalatoris got off to a hot start with 7-under 65 Thursday at LaQuinta Country Club. He dropped back into the pack with 2-under 70 Friday at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Alex Smalley, who plays out of Sedgefield, made the cut at 204.

The final round sets up as a potential duel between the world’s top player, Scottie Scheffler, and 18-year-old Blades Brown.

Si Woo Kim takes a one-shot lead over Scheffler and Brown into Sunday at 22-under 194. Eric Cole and Wyndham Clark trail by two shots.