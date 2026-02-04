UNCG women tie for second in Florida; Tar Heel standout shares medalist honors

A trio of UNC Greensboro players finished in the top 16 individuals as the Spartans tied for second in the team standings with Lipscomb at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate, which UNCG hosted in Palm City, Florida.

Chanelle Mwangi finished 14th at 7-over and Lulu Leetham and Sophie Lauture tied for 16th at 8-over for the Spartans, whose 35-over team total for 54 holes at Hammock Creek Golf Club was 31 shots behind runaway winner Virginia Tech.

Appalachian State finished fourth and Elon was sixth in the 17-player field.

Reagan Southerland (pictured above) held on to share medalist honors at 10-under for the UNC women, who finished fifth in the 54-hole Purdue Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club. Ellen Yu of Greensboro, playing as an individual, finished at 13-over. At 23-under, champion Arkansas topped UNC by 11 strokes in the 18-team tourney.