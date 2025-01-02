ROCKINGHAM COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
Click the course name for more information on each
PUBLIC COURSES
Dan Valley Golf Course
6465 NC 135, Stoneville
336-548-6808
Access: 18 Holes, Public
Opened: 1973
Architect: NA
Yardage: Par 71, 5,265-4,434 yards
Greens: Champion Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 65, Slope: 104
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks
GM: Mike Philpott
Fees with cart: $19 Weekdays, $25 Weekends
A scenic course perhaps best known for its swinging bridge over the Smith and Dan rivers, Lynrock rolls up and down through woods following the rivers. The undulating layout leave challenging lies.
Deep Springs Country Club
160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville
deepspringscc.com | 336-427-0950
Access: Semi-Private, Public Play
Opened: 1971
Architect: Ellis Maples
Yardage: Par-72, 6,942-5,022 yards
Greens: Ultra Dwarf Bermuda
Walking: No
Course Rating: 73.8 Slope: 136
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop, Snack Bar
Food and Drink: Snack Bar and Grill
General Manager/PGA: John Bellamy
Fees with cart: $60 weekdays, $75 weekends
Located in a rural setting about 30 minutes north of Greensboro, Deep Springs is an upscale course with big market facilities and a loyal membership. The course is immaculately kept with tree-line fairways, deep shapely bunkers and large, fast, Ultra Dwarf Bermuda greens. Water comes into play on several holes, including at Nos. 2 and 12, par-3s with beautiful stone bullhead propping up the greens from the edge of a large lake on the property. The approach on the par-5 18th must carry the lake, which also wraps around to the left of the putting surface.
Lynrock Golf Club
636 Valley Drive, Eden
lynrockgolf.com | 336-623-6110
Access: Public
Opened: 1958
Architect: Gene Hamm
Yardage: Par 70, 6,046-4,857 yards
Greens: Champion Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 67.7 Slope: 114
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks
Owner: Marcus Wilson
Fees with cart: $27 Weekdays, $36 Weekends
A scenic course perhaps best known for its swinging bridge over the Smith and Dan rivers, Lynrock rolls up and down through woods following the rivers. The undulating layout leave challenging lies.
Monroeton Golf Club
213 Monroeton Road, Monroeton
monroetongolfcourse.com | 336-668-2749
Access: Public
Opened: 1939
Architect: Hugh Griffin, Hugh Griffin Jr.
Yardage: Par 70, 5,509-3,698 yards
Greens: Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 67.3, Slope: 106
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Snack Bar
GM: Mark Lambeth
Fees with Cart: $26 Weekdays, $32 Weekends
A rural design on rolling terrain, the course recently was renovated by Tommy Pegram. The course has open fairways and small greens.
Oak Hills Golf Club
436 East Stadium Drive, Eden
oakhillsgolfandeventcenter.com | 336-623-6381
Access: Public Access
Opened: 1958
Architect: Ellis Maples
Yardage: Par-71, 6,449-4,479 yards
Greens: Bermuda
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 70.8 Slope: 121
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks
Owners: David Tucker, Kenan Wright
Fees with cart: $32 Weekdays, $35 Friday, $43 Weekends
A classic Maples layout, Oak Hills offers a quality experience at a modest price. Bermuda greens, which replaced bent grass in 2020, have made playing conditions more consistent. A hilly layout with a good variety of holes, Oak Hills’ signature hole is No. 16, a 391-yard par-4 requiring a drive to the top of a hill.
PRIVATE COURSES
Pennrose Park Country Club
1622 Country Club Road, Reidsville
pennroseparkcc.com | 336-349-5245
Access: Private
Opened: 1929
Architect: Donald Ross
Yardage: Par 36, 3,026-2,352 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 34.6 Slope: 123
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Bar, Restaurant
An undulating layout with classic Ross greens, Pennrose is a nine-hole course winding through mature trees.