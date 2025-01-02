ROCKINGHAM COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

Click the course name for more information on each

PUBLIC COURSES

Dan Valley Golf Course 6465 NC 135, Stoneville

336-548-6808 Access: 18 Holes, Public

Opened: 1973

Architect: NA

Yardage: Par 71, 5,265-4,434 yards

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 65, Slope: 104

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks

GM: Mike Philpott

Deep Springs Country Club 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville

deepspringscc.com | 336-427-0950 Access: Semi-Private, Public Play

Opened: 1971

Architect: Ellis Maples

Yardage: Par-72, 6,942-5,022 yards

Greens: Ultra Dwarf Bermuda

Walking: No

Course Rating: 73.8 Slope: 136

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop, Snack Bar

Food and Drink: Snack Bar and Grill

General Manager/PGA: John Bellamy

Fees with cart: $60 weekdays, $75 weekends Located in a rural setting about 30 minutes north of Greensboro, Deep Springs is an upscale course with big market facilities and a loyal membership. The course is immaculately kept with tree-line fairways, deep shapely bunkers and large, fast, Ultra Dwarf Bermuda greens. Water comes into play on several holes, including at Nos. 2 and 12, par-3s with beautiful stone bullhead propping up the greens from the edge of a large lake on the property. The approach on the par-5 18th must carry the lake, which also wraps around to the left of the putting surface.

Lynrock Golf Club 636 Valley Drive, Eden

lynrockgolf.com | 336-623-6110 Access: Public

Opened: 1958

Architect: Gene Hamm

Yardage: Par 70, 6,046-4,857 yards

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 67.7 Slope: 114

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks

Owner: Marcus Wilson

Fees with cart: $27 Weekdays, $36 Weekends A scenic course perhaps best known for its swinging bridge over the Smith and Dan rivers, Lynrock rolls up and down through woods following the rivers. The undulating layout leave challenging lies.

Monroeton Golf Club 213 Monroeton Road, Monroeton

monroetongolfcourse.com | 336-668-2749 Access: Public

Opened: 1939

Architect: Hugh Griffin, Hugh Griffin Jr.

Yardage: Par 70, 5,509-3,698 yards

Greens: Bermuda

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 67.3, Slope: 106

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Snack Bar

GM: Mark Lambeth

Fees with Cart: $26 Weekdays, $32 Weekends A rural design on rolling terrain, the course recently was renovated by Tommy Pegram. The course has open fairways and small greens.

Oak Hills Golf Club 436 East Stadium Drive, Eden

oakhillsgolfandeventcenter.com | 336-623-6381 Access: Public Access

Opened: 1958

Architect: Ellis Maples

Yardage: Par-71, 6,449-4,479 yards

Greens: Bermuda

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 70.8 Slope: 121

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Bar, Snacks

Owners: David Tucker, Kenan Wright

Fees with cart: $32 Weekdays, $35 Friday, $43 Weekends A classic Maples layout, Oak Hills offers a quality experience at a modest price. Bermuda greens, which replaced bent grass in 2020, have made playing conditions more consistent. A hilly layout with a good variety of holes, Oak Hills’ signature hole is No. 16, a 391-yard par-4 requiring a drive to the top of a hill.

PRIVATE COURSES