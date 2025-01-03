DAVIDSON COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

PUBLIC COURSES

Lexington Golf Club 200 Country Club Road, Lexington

Lexingtongolfclub.net | 336-248-3950 Access: 18 holes, Municipal

Opened: 1938

Architect: Dugan Aycock

Yardage: Par 71, 6,116-4,357 Yards

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Course Rating: 68.6 Slope: 123

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Snack Bar, Beer, Lounge

PGA: Dylan Dawson

Fees with Cart: $32Weekdays, $39 Weekends

Walking: Weekdays, Weekends after 12 p.m., Daylight Savings Time after 1 p.m. A longtime favorite of Davidson County players, Lexington offers a solid, mature layout typically in outstanding condition with a comfortable brick clubhouse. New Bermuda greens debuted late in 2024, making consistently good greens easier. The hilly course winds through trees with an assortment of water and sand hazards. The par-5s are each just under 500 yards from the back tees, though the toughest hole may be the 211-yard par-3 11th, which is followed by the 170-yard 12th.

Meadowlands Golf Club 542 Meadowlands Drive, Winston-Salem

meadowlandsgolfclub.com | 336-769-1011 Access: 18 holes, Public

Opened: 1995

Architect: Hale Irwin Golf Design

Yardage: Par 72, 6,778-4,754 Yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Course Rating: 73.0, Slope: 140

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Grill, Beer

PGA: Joshua Phillips

Fees with Cart: $49 Weekdays, $52 Friday, $64 Weekends

Walking: Weekdays, Weekends after 1 p.m. A modern layout in the Wallburg community in northern Davidson County, Meadowlands, a former country club facility, offers an upscale experience, including good playing and practice conditions and a large clubhouse with a pro shop and grill. To hit greens and fairways on several holes, shots must carry or avoid wetlands, lakes and streams. Oaks and pines line most of the fairways. The bent greens are protected by grass-faced, bright-white sand bunkers. Though not overly long, the course requires solid shotmaking.

Sapona Golf Club 439 Beaver Creek Road, Lexington

saponaclub.com | 336-956-6245 Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Public Access

Opened: 1968

Architects: Ellis Maples, Ed Seay

Yardage: Par 71, 6,620-4,765 Yards

Greens: Bermuda

Course Rating: 72.2, Slope: 137

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Grill, Beer

PGA: Justin Malone

Fees with Cart: $48 Weekdays, $72 Weekends, Dynamic Pricing

Walking: Limited A former private club with a significant membership, Sapona offers a challenging, undulating Ellis Maples layout winding through water and trees in bucolic setting outside Lexington. The fairways and undulating greens are typically in good condition. The facilities, including the large practice area, putting green and clubhouse are what you would expect of prestigious club.