DAVIDSON COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
PUBLIC COURSES
Lexington Golf Club
200 Country Club Road, Lexington
Lexingtongolfclub.net | 336-248-3950
Access: 18 holes, Municipal
Opened: 1938
Architect: Dugan Aycock
Yardage: Par 71, 6,116-4,357 Yards
Greens: Champion Bermuda
Course Rating: 68.6 Slope: 123
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Snack Bar, Beer, Lounge
PGA: Dylan Dawson
Fees with Cart: $32Weekdays, $39 Weekends
Walking: Weekdays, Weekends after 12 p.m., Daylight Savings Time after 1 p.m.
A longtime favorite of Davidson County players, Lexington offers a solid, mature layout typically in outstanding condition with a comfortable brick clubhouse. New Bermuda greens debuted late in 2024, making consistently good greens easier. The hilly course winds through trees with an assortment of water and sand hazards. The par-5s are each just under 500 yards from the back tees, though the toughest hole may be the 211-yard par-3 11th, which is followed by the 170-yard 12th.
Meadowlands Golf Club
542 Meadowlands Drive, Winston-Salem
meadowlandsgolfclub.com | 336-769-1011
Access: 18 holes, Public
Opened: 1995
Architect: Hale Irwin Golf Design
Yardage: Par 72, 6,778-4,754 Yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Course Rating: 73.0, Slope: 140
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Grill, Beer
PGA: Joshua Phillips
Fees with Cart: $49 Weekdays, $52 Friday, $64 Weekends
Walking: Weekdays, Weekends after 1 p.m.
A modern layout in the Wallburg community in northern Davidson County, Meadowlands, a former country club facility, offers an upscale experience, including good playing and practice conditions and a large clubhouse with a pro shop and grill. To hit greens and fairways on several holes, shots must carry or avoid wetlands, lakes and streams. Oaks and pines line most of the fairways. The bent greens are protected by grass-faced, bright-white sand bunkers. Though not overly long, the course requires solid shotmaking.
Sapona Golf Club
439 Beaver Creek Road, Lexington
saponaclub.com | 336-956-6245
Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Public Access
Opened: 1968
Architects: Ellis Maples, Ed Seay
Yardage: Par 71, 6,620-4,765 Yards
Greens: Bermuda
Course Rating: 72.2, Slope: 137
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Locker Rooms, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Grill, Beer
PGA: Justin Malone
Fees with Cart: $48 Weekdays, $72 Weekends, Dynamic Pricing
Walking: Limited
A former private club with a significant membership, Sapona offers a challenging, undulating Ellis Maples layout winding through water and trees in bucolic setting outside Lexington. The fairways and undulating greens are typically in good condition. The facilities, including the large practice area, putting green and clubhouse are what you would expect of prestigious club.
Winding Creek Golf Club
72 Winding Creek Road, Thomasville
windingcreekgolf.com | 336-475-5580
Access: 18 holes, Municipal
Opened: 1996
Architects: Vaughn Black
Yardage: Par 72, 6,367-4,658 Yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Course Rating: 71.0 Slope: 126
Facilities: 6 practice tees, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Grill, Beer
PGA: Jason Gentel
Fees with Cart: $28.21 Weekdays, $35.21 Weekends
Walking: Yes
Though relatively short and open sitting atop a hill, the Winding Creek layout is undulating with several unique holes and doglegs. The hilly fairways can produce challenging lies and stances. Some holes have blind shots to uphill targets, making careful attention important for first-time visitors. A few holes are somewhat tight with water and trees to navigate.