Smalley deals with 'pain in the neck' prior to PGA Tour opener

You could describe the last month of Alex Smalley’s somewhat busy holiday vacation as a “pain in the neck.”

On Nov. 26, he bought his “first” house in Jamestown then spent a few weeks figuring out some remodeling plans. After Christmas, he traveled down to practice at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

But on his second day in Florida, he woke up with his neck “locked up.”

“I couldn’t turn my head, so I really couldn’t practice,” the 29-year-old Smalley said during the week of the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.

About a week before the Sony Open, he finally was able to practice during a trip to Palm Springs, California. Smalley’s home course is Sedgefield Country Club.

“I only had about four or five days, so I felt like I was cramming for a test,” Smalley said after shooting 64 in the first round at Sony. “I guess I should cram for tests more often.”

For Smalley, it’s been a solid, if unspectacular start. He tied for 40th at Sony and followed with a tie for 44th last weekend at LaQuinta, Calif., earning about $57,000 in the first two weeks.

