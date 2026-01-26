Monday, January 26, 2026
Zalatoris shoots day’s best round at LaQuinta

Will Zalatoris made the cut with birdies on his final two holes.

Will Zalatoris bettered almost everyone in the field Sunday in the final round of the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament at LaQuinta, California — including Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament by four strokes.

But after fighting to make the cut Saturday, Zalatoris was too far behind to challenge the leaders at LaQuinta’s Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Zalatoris, starting on the back nine, shot 8-under-par 64 to finish at 19-under 269, jumping 43 positions to tie for 18th place. The former Wake Forest star shot 31 on the back and 33 on the front.

Alex Smalley, who plays out of Sedgefield Country Club, also rose up the leaderboard, shooting 69 to improve six spots and tie for 44th at 15-under.

Scheffler shot 66 to cruise home on the back nine. Jason Day, who matched Zalatoris for the day’s low round, finished in a tie for second with Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam.

Zalatoris did catch Blades Brown, the 18-year-old who played with Scheffler in the final group, joining the group at 269 after closing with 74. Si Woo Kim, the third-round leader, shot 72 and tied for sixth place.

