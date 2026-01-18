Smalley stays in position for strong finish in PGA Tour opener

Though Alex Smalley will be a long shot to win the Sony Open on Sunday, he should cash a nice paycheck for the opening event on the 2026 PGA Tour.

Smalley, who plays out of Sedgefield Country Club, shot 1-over-par 71 Saturday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu for a 5-under 205 total entering the final round.

Smalley was in top 20 on the leaderboard late Saturday night, six strokes behind Davis Riley, who had a few holes left to play. Scores were higher in the third round due to strong, gusting winds.

For the second straight day, Smalley got off to a poor start. He bogeyed four of the first seven holes. He birdied four of the last 10 holes, including the par-5 18th, while making only one bogey.