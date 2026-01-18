Sunday, January 18, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsSmalley stays in position for strong finish in PGA Tour opener
Featured NewsUncategorized

Smalley stays in position for strong finish in PGA Tour opener

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
4

Though Alex Smalley will be a long shot to win the Sony Open on Sunday, he should cash a nice paycheck for the opening event on the 2026 PGA Tour.

Smalley, who plays out of Sedgefield Country Club, shot 1-over-par 71 Saturday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu for a 5-under 205 total entering the final round.

Smalley was in top 20 on the leaderboard late Saturday night, six strokes behind Davis Riley, who had a few holes left to play. Scores were higher in the third round due to strong, gusting winds.

For the second straight day, Smalley got off to a poor start. He bogeyed four of the first seven holes. He birdied four of the last 10 holes, including the par-5 18th, while making only one bogey.

Previous article
Smalley rallies after horrible second-round start
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine