Spence projects include popular Triangle facility, Lake Norman property

Kris Spence’s work at Starmount Forest Country Club is nearing completion, and the Greensboro-based architect is gearing up on a few new in-state projects.

Though heavy summer rain – 15 inches in July – caused delays, Spence now expects the Greensboro course to be ready to open by sometime in October.

Rain, including several “pop-up” storms, washed away many of the sprigs planted in the past few months, making sod necessary to get many of the tees and fairways ready this fall.

“We got the first 10 sprigged and the hard rains hit within a few days,” Spence told TriadGolf.com.

Spence has made significant renovations, especially to the green complexes, planned to bring a more classic style to the layout.

The multi-million-dollar project also included a new irrigation system, some new tees and the instillation of fast-draining concrete capillary bunkers.

The course now has hydrid ultradwarf TifEagle Bermuda greens, Tahoma 31 Bermuda collars, Tif-Tuf Bermuda fairways and Zeon zoysia tee boxes.

Originally designed by Wayne Stiles and John Van Kleek, Starmount was given a major facelift in 1999 by Virginia-based architect Lester George, whose new projects include Contentment Golf Club in Wilkes County.

As TriadGolf.com reported recently, Spence did a rapid restoration while making ongoing improvements at Hound Ears Club, flooded during Hurricane Helene.

Starmount and Hound Ears are two of several significant current Spence projects, which include:

RALEIGH GOLF ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Golf Association, which owns 27 holes on both sides of Tryon Road only a few miles south of the N.C. State campus, is making some major changes.

Spence was hired to merge and create a new 18-hole course south of Tryon. Construction began in April. RGA’s public course is often noted as perhaps Raleigh’s most-played course.

A unique organization that had 18 holes open to the public and a separate nine holes reserved for “stockholders,” RGA has sold at least 44 acres north of Tryon that were home to five holes on the former public course. An apartment community was planned for the sold property.

RGA is managed by McConnell Golf, which owns Sedgefield Country Club, The Cardinal by Pete Dye and Old North State Club in the Triad.

Spence said John McConnell instructed him to add as much length as possible and add a little flair to the layout. Much of the work — what was the Stockholder course is under construction — involves greens and bunkers.

Spence’s design will measure about 6,200 yards – more than 100 yards longer than the previous 18-hole layout. The Stockholder course measures less than 2,800 yards. The project includes the building of a large, lighted practice facility.

LAKE NORMAN GOLF CLUB

Spence another major project at Lake Norman Golf Club, formerly known as Mallard Head Golf Course, on Lake Norman in Mooresville.

Purchased in June, the new owners are bringing in Spence to make major renovations to the high-potential property, which includes a racquet club with indoor courts pickleball. A marina has also been considered.

Spence said the project has similarities to his renovation and restoration of Woodlake Golf Club near Pinehurst, where he took a flood-ravaged property and created a high acclaimed course.

“This place has really been let go,” Spence said. “We’ve reimagined a design for it. I think they’ll end up being private club. It’s a lot like Woodlake in potential.”

PINE VALLEY AND OTHERS

Spence will begin a remodel at Pine Valley Country Club in Wilmington next year. Projects at Hope Valley Country Club in Durham, Country Club of Lexington (South Carolina) and Fiddlesticks Golf Club in Ft. Myers, Florida are on the future calendar.