Spires takes 5-stroke lead into final day of State Amateur at Cardinal

Jackson Spires of Apex will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the CGA North Carolina Amateur at The Cardinal by Pete Dye.

The 30-year-old Spires shot 4-under-par 66 Friday with five birdies and a single bogey to enter Saturday at 9-under 201. Mykhailo Golod, a Ukrainian who plays for UNC, is second after shooting 71.

Chad Wilfong of Charlotte and second-round leader Cyrus Stewart of Raleigh, who shot 73 Friday, are tied for third at 207. Jacob Golliday of Charlotte is at 208. Branden Boyce of Spring Lake and Matthew McDougall of Waxhaw, at 209 are the only other players to break par on the 7,002-yard Cardinal layout.

Sam Davidson of Asheboro leads Triad players at 212. Tripp Summerlin of Summerfield and Charlie Maness of Troy are tied at 214.

Tee times Saturday begin at 7:30 a.m. with the final group starting at 10:45.