Edwards leads strong Triad showing at CGA Women’s Amateur

Leah Edwards shot 5-under-par 211 for 545 holes at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill to tie for second in the CGA Women’s Amateur behind Samantha Whateley of Charlotte, who rallied with 66 in Thursday’s final round.

Edwards, back-to-back Class 4A medalist at Northwest Guilford High and a Western Kentucky University signee, rebounded from an opening 73 with rounds of 68 and 70. Ellie Hildreth of Wrightsville Beach closed with 69 for 211.

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem, who plays at High Point University, tied for sixth at 214. Mallory Pitts, a 15-year-old student at Greensboro Day School, was 17th at 221. Emily Mathews of Mebane, who plays at N.C. State, and 16-year-old Hallie Wilson of Lewisville tied for 18th at 222.

Whateley, a South African who plays at Mississippi State, shot 32 over the last nine holes to earn the tournament’s automatic berth into the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Edwards, who qualified for next month’s U.S. Junior Girls’ Championship last week at Spring Valley Country Club in Columbia, South Carolina, also finished strong with 33 Thursday on the back side.