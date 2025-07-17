Friday, July 18, 2025
Tournament News

Steve Scott on leaderboard at Carolinas Open

By John Brasier
Steve Scott is on the leaderboard at the Carolinas Open.

A old, well-known Triad name is in contention in the 101st Carolinas Open at Cedarwood Country Club in Charlotte.

Steve Scott, the 45-year-old Winston-Salem pro who played Tiger Woods in the 1996 U.S. Amateur championship match, had a 3-under-par 139 total after 36 holes to tie for fifth place. The 45-year-old Scott, 2018 Carolinas PGA Player of the Year, works as an instructor and broadcaster.

Scott trails leader Colin Salema, an amateur from Matthews playing at Clemson, by six shots entering Thursday’s final round. Amateur Ben Jordan of Greensboro, who plays at Wofford, is tied for 14th at 141.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

