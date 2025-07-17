Friday, July 18, 2025
Walters shoots 65 to tie for third at Carolinas Open

Dan Walters, shown after winning the 2021 North Carolina Mid-Amateur Championship.

Former Wake Forest assistant coach Dan Walters fired a spectacular 65 Thursday at Cedarwood Country Club in Charlotte to climb into a tie for third place finish in the 101st Carolinas Open.

Walters’ 65 tied for the low round of the 54-hole tournament. Colin Salema, a Clemson golfer from Matthews, posted 13-under-par 200 to win by six shots over Nick Rencis of Cornelius.

Steve Scott of Winston-Salem closed with 70 to finish at 209 in a tie for eighth. Amateur Ben Jordan of Greensboro finished at 211.

