Summerlin, Jordan qualify for Carolinas Amateur

A Triad duo qualified for the upcoming Carolinas Amateur with outstanding rounds Tuesday at Tanglewood’s Championship Course.

Tripp Summerlin of Summerfield, a former Appalachian State and UNC Wilmington golfer, and Ben Jordan of Greensboro, a Wofford player, finished second and third as seven of the 44 players at Tanglewood qualified for Carolinas Amateur on July 8-11 at Pinehurst No. 7.

Summerlin shot 2-under-par 68 and Jordan posted 69. Will Spicer of Kings Mountain, a Gardner-Webb golfer, was the medalist with 67.