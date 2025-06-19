Thursday, June 19, 2025
Summerlin, Jordan qualify for Carolinas Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
A Triad duo qualified for the upcoming Carolinas Amateur with outstanding rounds Tuesday at Tanglewood’s Championship Course.

Tripp Summerlin of Summerfield, a former Appalachian State and UNC Wilmington golfer, and Ben Jordan of Greensboro, a Wofford player, finished second and third as seven of the 44 players at Tanglewood qualified for Carolinas Amateur on July 8-11 at Pinehurst No. 7.

Summerlin shot 2-under-par 68 and Jordan posted 69. Will Spicer of Kings Mountain, a Gardner-Webb golfer, was the medalist with 67.

Oakmont shows tough not only requirement for a great U.S. Open site
