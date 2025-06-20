Friday, June 20, 2025
Greensboro golfer qualifies for Carolinas Amateur through S.C. qualifier

Andrew Haarlow qualified for the Carolinas Amateur, a few weeks before a qualifier this week at Tanglewood's Championship Course.

Andrew Haarlow of Greensboro was one of 10 players at Timberlake Golf Club to earn place for the upcoming Carolinas Amateur through an early qualifier at the Chapin, South Carolina, course.

Haarlow, who plays at Columbia International University in Columbia, S.C., shot 74. The Carolinas Amateur is set for July 8-11 at Pinehurst No. 7.

Earlier this week, Ben Jordan of Greensboro and Tripp Summerlin of Summerfield earned spots in the field through a qualifier at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Summerlin, Jordan qualify for Carolinas Amateur
