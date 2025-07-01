Thursday, July 3, 2025
Tot Hill Farm makes Golfweek N.C. list

By John Brasier
Tot Hill Farm was No. 12 on Golfweek's list of top North Carolina public courses.

If you want to play the best public golf courses in North Carolina, Golfweek would advise you to go to Pinehurst.

The top eight public courses in the state are in the Pinehurst area, according to a Golfweek list released Friday.

The top 10, in order: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst No. 10, Pinehurst No. 4, Mid Pines, Pine Needles, Tobacco Road, Pinehurst No. 8, Southern Pines, Bald Head Island Club and Woodlake Club, a course in Vass reclaimed from abandonment two years ago by Greensboro architect Kris Spence.

Four are part of Pinehurst Resort and three (Mid Pines, Pine Needles, Southern Pines) are owned by Bullet and Peggy Kirk Bell family members.

Tot Hill Farm at No. 12 was the only Triad course on the top 20 list.

The rest of the top 20 (in order): Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, Tot Hill Farm, Duke Golf Club, Waynesville Inn, Pinehurst No. 7, UNC Finley, Mid South in Southern Pines, Pinehurst No. 9, Currituck in Carolla and Rock Barn (Jones Jr.) in Conover.

Earlier in the month, a Golfweek list made Old Town Club the state’s top private course ahead of Wade Hampton Club in Cashiers. None of the magazine’s top 15 private courses in the state were in the Triad.

Pate ties for North & South medalist, falls in first round of match play
Ketchum takes third in wild Carolinas Women's Amateur finish
