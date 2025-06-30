Thursday, July 3, 2025
College Golf

Pate ties for North & South medalist, falls in first round of match play

By John Brasier
Macy Pate tied for medalist honors at the North & South Women's Amateur.

Southern Methodist golfer Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock, Arkansas, won the North & South Women’s Amateur on Saturday at Pinehurst No. 2. Lee beat Australian Jazy Roberts 2-up in the championship match.

Winston-Salem golfer Macy Pate, a rising junior at Wake Forest, claimed a share of medalist honors for the second straight year. Pate shot 72 at Pinehurst No. 7 and 66 at Pinehurst No. 2 to post 6-under-par 138 and tie two other players.

Pate, runner-up in match play last year, was upset 3 and 1 in the first round by Sara Im of Duluth, Georgia, a player at Vanderbilt.

In the North & South Men’s Amateur, Carlos Astiazaran of Tucson, Arizona, and the University of the Pacific, beat Tyler Watts of Huntsville, Alabama, in 19 holes in the championship match. Astiazaran was one of the two players who advanced from a nine-way tie at 1-over 142 in stroke play for the final spots in the 32-player match play format.

