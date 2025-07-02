Ketchum takes third in wild Carolinas Women’s Amateur finish

The newest addition to the Wake Forest women’s golf team showed good form this week.

Winston-Salem native Morgan Ketchum, who transferred to Wake Forest this summer after three seasons at Virginia Tech, finished third in the Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina.

Ketchum shot 71 with two birdies on her last three holes Wednesday to finish at 2-under-par 214, one stroke behind Sydney Roberts of Chesnee, S.C., a player at nearby Clemson University, and Australian Samatha Whateley of Mississippi State, the recent winner of the CGA North Carolina Women’s Amateur.

Whateley, who makes her summer home in Charlotte, won a one-hole playoff with a birdie after a dramatic swing on the 54th hole. Whateley birdied the final hole of regulation play, while Roberts, who took a two-shot lead into the final hole, made bogey. Roberts had birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to take control.

The 52-player field included many of the top collegiate players in the Carolinas.

Emily Mathews of Mebane, a teammate of Ketchum at Virginia Tech, tied for 10th at 223 after a final-round 80. Mathews entered Wednesday only two shots off second-round leader Roberts, who rebounded from an opening 76 with 65 on Tuesday.

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem, who plays for High Point University, tied for 16th at 225 with two-time Class 4A individual champion Leah Edwards of Northwest Guilford High, who qualified for this month’s U.S. Girls’ Junior at Atlanta Athletic Club and begins her college career this fall at Western Kentucky.

Hallie Wilson, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem, tied for 20th at 229 after recovering with an opening 80. Emery Lewis, a rising junior at Northwest Guilford, placed 24th at 231. Ellen Yu of Greensboro, a University of North Carolina recruit, came in 31st at 240.