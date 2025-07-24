Triad course fills in ‘mucky’ area as fairway

A Triad course is taking steps to eliminate problems on one of its best-known holes.

Cedarbrook Country Club, just outside Elkin, filled a “mucky” wet area with dirt with plans to reclaim the area as fairway.

Cedarbrook grounds crew filled much of the wet area in front of the fourth green with dirt on Monday and Tuesday. The area, once a pond, was affected by erosion from construction along U.S. 21, which skirts the hole, during the last five or so years.

A hazard will remain about 20 yards short of the green. The par-5 plays to 556 yards from the back tees. Ellis Maples designed Cedarbrook, which moved from its original Yadkin County location in 1962.

Cedarbrook general manager Josh Ross told TriadGolf.com that the club had received funds from the state for the “creek restoration project.”

“It’s a work in progress,” Ross said.

Ross said the new dirt, which begins about 120 yards from the green all the way to the creek, will be sodded either later this year or in the spring, depending partly on the weather. A small strip of grass has always been in play on the right as fairway.

Until the sodded grass is playable, Ross said the area will be designated as either hazard or ground under repair, a decision to be made by the club’s board of directors.