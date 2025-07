A pair of major 36-hole amateur tournaments will take place this weekend.

More than 70 players have entered the Triad Amateur, scheduled to begin Saturday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek Course.

Also beginning Saturday, The Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur has 76 players entered at Lexington Golf Club.

TriadGolf.com will provide daily coverage of both tournaments.

Lincoln Newton won last year’s Triad Amateur. Justin Taylor won in Davidson County.