Wednesday, March 11, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCoursesTriad course shuts down for several months
CoursesFeatured NewsUncategorized

Triad course shuts down for several months

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
12
Meadowlands, pictured in late February, closed on March 1 for renovations.

An upscale Triad public golf course has closed for renovations and is expected to reopen in September.

Meadowlands Golf Club shut down on March 1, according to its website. The course’s bent grass greens will be converted to Ultradwarf Bermuda.

Geoff Dail of Dail Golf, which manages the Wallburg course for owner Bob Greear, told TriadGolf.com that management was not ready to comment further. In the Triad, Dail Golf also manages Oak Valley and Caswell Pines for Greear.

But sources have told TriadGolf.com that the timing of the closure was prompted by the need for utility lines going through the property.

During the past week, Meadowlands’ website revealed that work would be done to restore size and contours of the greens lost to mowing patterns and other causes.

A tree removal project was initiated earlier in the year to provide more sunlight to the playing surfaces.

Designed by Hale Irwin, the course opened in 1995.

Previous article
Tobacco Road plans a new course
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine