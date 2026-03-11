Triad course shuts down for several months

An upscale Triad public golf course has closed for renovations and is expected to reopen in September.

Meadowlands Golf Club shut down on March 1, according to its website. The course’s bent grass greens will be converted to Ultradwarf Bermuda.

Geoff Dail of Dail Golf, which manages the Wallburg course for owner Bob Greear, told TriadGolf.com that management was not ready to comment further. In the Triad, Dail Golf also manages Oak Valley and Caswell Pines for Greear.

But sources have told TriadGolf.com that the timing of the closure was prompted by the need for utility lines going through the property.

During the past week, Meadowlands’ website revealed that work would be done to restore size and contours of the greens lost to mowing patterns and other causes.

A tree removal project was initiated earlier in the year to provide more sunlight to the playing surfaces.

Designed by Hale Irwin, the course opened in 1995.