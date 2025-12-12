Wake pair earn spots on LPGA Tour

A pair of former Wake Forest golfers earned spots on the 2026 LPGA Tour this week, and another fell short at the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying Tournament at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

Recent Wake graduate Carolina Lopez-Chacarra finished with 6-under 280 Tuesday to tie for 17th place — the top 25 players and ties qualified.

Mimi Rhodes of England, who won three times as a rookie on the Ladies European Tour this year after playing four years at Wake, overcame an opening-round 75 with rounds of 66, 68 and 72 to finish with seven others on the cut line with 5-under 281.

Former Wake standout Rachel Kuehn failed to qualify with 294.