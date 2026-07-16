Triad native in position for Carolinas Open top prize

A Triad golfer trails by one two shots entering the final round of the 102nd Carolinas Amateur.

Brandon Einstein shot 5-under-par 67 Wednesday afternoon for a 9-under 135 total through two rounds of the 54-hole tournament at The Cliffs at Mountain Park near Greenville, South Carolina.

Amateurs Jude Carper of Cornelius and Maddux Cook of Wilmington are tied at the top, each posting 67-66 for 133.

Einstein, a Clemmons native who served as an assistant pro at Tanglewood Park before moving to Diamond Creek Golf Club in Banner Elk this spring, trails college players Jude Carper of Cornelius and Maddux Cook of Wilmington, who finished the second round much earlier in the day.

Two other amateurs, Luke Mueller of Wake Forest and Casey Kosney of Spartanburg are tied with Einstein for third place. Amateur William Carr of Raleigh and pros Phillip Yribarren of Asheville and Rohan Allwood of Chester, S.C., are tied at 136.

As the low pro through 36 holes, the 26-year-old Einstein, who played at High Point University and N.C. State, is in the lead for the pro first prize of $15,000. Einstein won last summer’s N.C. Open at Forsyth Country Club.

Amateur Ben Jordan of Greensboro is tied for ninth at 137. The field of 144 was trimmed to 74 with the cutline at 145 for Thursday’s final round.