Elon golfer wins Carolinas Open, Triad pro takes home $15,000 top prize

Brandon Einstein won the top prize, but had to settle for second place Thursday at the 102nd Carolinas Open.

Einstein, a 26-year-old Clemmons native, fired 4-under-par 68 — including a bogey on the par-5 final hole after he found water on his second shot to finish two strokes behind playing partner William Carr of Raleigh, an Elon University golfer.

Einstein, a former High Point and N.C. State golfer now an assistant pro at Diamond Creek Golf Club in Banner Elk, did claim the $15,000 first prize awarded to the low professional. Six of the top 10 finishers were amateurs.

Carr and Einstein rallied down the stretch at The Cliffs at Mountain Park near Greenville, South Carolina, passing a handful of players.

Carr, who posted the day’s low round of 65, shot 6-under 30 on the back nine — including an eagle on the par-5 15th — for a 15-under 201 total. Einstein birdied 14, 15 and 17 while shooting 34 on the back side.

Raleigh pro Adam Fisher of North Ridge Country Club and amateur Ben Jordan of Greensboro, a recent Wofford graduate, tied for 11th at 208. Fisher shot 69 Thursday while Jordan fired 71.

Pros John Rackley of Wilmington and Trace McDonald of Sumter, S.C., joined amateurs Luke Mueller of Wake Forest, Jude Carper of Cornelius and Maddux Cook of Wilmington at 204.

Phillip Yribarren of Asheville and amateur Tyler Jones of Jacksonville tied for eighth at 206. Steve Scott of Winston-Salem and amateur CJ Peterson of Wake Forest tied for 20th at 210.