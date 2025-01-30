TriadGolf.com to debut podcast/YouTube show

The TriadGolf.com podcast/YouTube channel will debut its new weekly episodes Thursday with a trip to Greensboro National Golf Club.

The online version of Triad Golf Magazine, TriadGolf.com will originate the shows from golf facilities and golf-related business from throughout the region.

Each week, TriadGolf.com publisher John Brasier and Triad Golf Magazine founder Jay Allred will talk golf with area golf leaders and personalities. Links to the podcast and YouTube will be posted on TriadGolf.com. The podcast can also be accessed through major providers such as Audible and Spotify.

The show is part of the Triad Podcast Network.

The hosts and their guests will also discuss news and topics of interest to Triad golf enthusiasts.