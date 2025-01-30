Thursday, January 30, 2025
Forsyth CC to host N.C. Open

By John Brasier
Forsyth Country Club is the host of the 2025 North Carolina Open.

The Donald Ross design, renovated prior to the Covid-19 epidemic by Greensboro architect Kris Spence, will be Aug. 12-14 at the Winston-Salem club.

Triad players have won the event the past two years. Noah Conner of Reidsville won last year at Starmount Forest Country Club. Tommy Gibson of Mount Airy, now the pro at High Meadows Country Club in Roaring Gap, won in 2023 at The Club at Longview in Waxhaw.

The tournament is one of the few in the state where pros compete against top amateurs.

The 101st Carolinas Open is slated for July 15-17 at Cedarwood Country Club in Charlotte. A Triad qualifier is June 24 at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance. The CPGA Senior Open is set for Oct. 21 and 22 at Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton. Colonial Country Club in Thomasville will play host to the Carolinas Boys Jr. PGA Championship on June 30 and July 1.

