UNCG’s Hernandez earns another PGA Tour start in Puerto Rico Open

Kelvin Hernandez will play in the PGA Tour event in Puerto Rico for the second straight season.

UNC Greensboro golfer Kelvin Hernandez has earned another spot in a PGA Tour event.

Hernandez claimed the a berth in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open with a third-place showing at the Golf Puerto Rico Tournament series at TPC Dorado Beach last weekend. He shot even-par 216.

The Puerto Rico Open will be March 6-9 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande. Hernandez, from Cagues, Puerto Rico, also qualified for the event in 2024, and missed the cut at 10-over-par 154 after rounds of 74 and 80.

“I’m really excited that I was able to qualify for the Puerto Rico Open again this year,” said Hernandez. “I feel like this year I’m more prepared and I have more experience heading into it. I’ve been working really hard to qualify for this tournament again, so I’m really excited I get to play it again. We’re focusing now on our two Puerto Rico college events but I’m looking forward to a great week here with all the fans and having a great time.” 
 
UNCG will play host to the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate from Feb. 9-11 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, at Palmas Del Mar Flamboyan. The Spartans hold the annual tournament in Puerto Rico.

Last spring, Hernandez became the first Spartans golfer to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

