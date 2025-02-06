UNCG’s Hernandez earns another PGA Tour start in Puerto Rico Open

UNC Greensboro golfer Kelvin Hernandez has earned another spot in a PGA Tour event.

Hernandez claimed the a berth in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open with a third-place showing at the Golf Puerto Rico Tournament series at TPC Dorado Beach last weekend. He shot even-par 216.

The Puerto Rico Open will be March 6-9 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande. Hernandez, from Cagues, Puerto Rico, also qualified for the event in 2024, and missed the cut at 10-over-par 154 after rounds of 74 and 80.

“I’m really excited that I was able to qualify for the Puerto Rico Open again this year,” said Hernandez. “I feel like this year I’m more prepared and I have more experience heading into it. I’ve been working really hard to qualify for this tournament again, so I’m really excited I get to play it again. We’re focusing now on our two Puerto Rico college events but I’m looking forward to a great week here with all the fans and having a great time.”



UNCG will play host to the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate from Feb. 9-11 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, at Palmas Del Mar Flamboyan. The Spartans hold the annual tournament in Puerto Rico.

Last spring, Hernandez became the first Spartans golfer to qualify for the NCAA Championships.