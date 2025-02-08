Closing Triad range continues to thrive

Country Club Driving Range isn’t expected to be in operation much longer at its current location, though the timetable for the closure remains uncertain.

Regardless, Forsyth County golfers continue to patronize the golf facility on Country Club Road in west Winston-Salem near borders with Lewisville and Clemmons.

The range was filled early Friday afternoon — covered and open areas — and cars had to create their own spots on the far west side of the gravel parking lot.

Though business owners Chris Marriott and Ricky Lyons have acquired the needed zoning to build a new facility in Lewisville, they have not yet begun the project. They currently lease the property on Country Club Road and have been given notice that they will not be offered an extension.

In addition to the range, Country Club has a large pro shop filled with equipment. Marriott and Lyons are PGA of America members.

Marriott and Lyons said they did not know when Country Club will close or when they will move to the planned new facility.

Tommy Pegram, who ran the Country Club Road facility for many years, will handle creation of the new facility. Marriott said the new facility will be state-of-the-art with added features and a large pro shop, and will remain focused solely on golf with no restaurant or bar.